Flood Warning Issued In Delhi As Yamuna Water Rises Due To Rains

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued a flood warning for today

An alert has been sounded by the Delhi government after the water level of Yamuna river crossed the danger mark, an official said.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department of the city government has made preparations to evacuate 100 people residing in low-lying areas.

"The Water Level of River Yamuna at Delhi Old Rly Bridge reached at 204.10 metres at 7 PM on July 27 (above the warning level) and having rising trend," a statement issued by the East Delhi district administration said.

"All the EEs (Executive Engineers)/ sector officers are directed to keep in close contact with the control room in relation to the discharge, water level at ORB (Old Railway Bridge) and the advisory or forecast from CWC (Central Water Commission)/MET, and requested to take appropriate measures/steps accordingly to avoid flood-like situation," it said.

"Our men are on the field through QRT (Quick Response Team) vehicle and three boats have been pressed into service today which are making announcements for people to evacuate the low-lying areas and also telling them the do's and don'ts in floods," the statement added.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued a flood warning for today following the rising water level of the Yamuna River. It said the water level is expected to rise 204.50 metres between 9 pm to 11 pm tomorrow.

"CWC, Upper Yamuna Division, New Delhi has issued flood forecast for Delhi Railway Bridge (North Delhi Dt NCT, Delhi). The Water Level of River Yamuna at Delhi Rly. Bridge is expected to be 204.50 metres at 2100 to 2300 hours on July 28 and thereafter steady. (Warning Level 204.00 m)," the Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast said on its Twitter handle.

"The above flood forecast may be affected by the release of discharge from Wazirabad Barrage and Okhla Barrage," it said.

A low-pressure area over western Uttar Pradesh and its neighbourhood persists. This system will bring widespread rainfall with isolated 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and northwest Madhya Pradesh during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

For more Delhi news, click here.