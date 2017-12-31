Operations At Delhi Airport Put On Hold Due To Low Visibility

Highlights Visibility fell below the minimum needed for flight operations Landings, take-offs stopped since early morning today Weather office said clear sky expected later in the day

Thick fog on the last day of 2017 affected flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport today. As visibility fell below the minimum needed for flight operations, landings and take-offs have been stopped since early morning today.Officials at Delhi airport said no flights are currently being operated due to low visibility caused by the dense fog.The temperature today morning was recorded at 6.4 degree Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the weather office said.At least 15 trains were cancelled, 57 delayed and 18 rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India. "The sky would remain clear in the day ahead," an official of the India Meteorological Department said.The traffic police have asked motorists to drive with extreme caution on highways and the Yamuna Expressway.The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 22 degree Celsius and minimum 6 degree Celsius. Yesterday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.2 degree Celsius; the maximum temperature was recorded at 22.6 degree Celsius.The weather office has said temperature is likely to fall further in the coming days.Delhi has been intermittently seeing heavy smog for the last two months, right from around Diwali, due to a range of pollutants building up in the city from sources such as automobile emissions, road dust, industrial emissions and huge volume of smoke as a result of crop-residue burning on vast swathes of land in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana.The Central Pollution Control Board or CPCB has asked government agencies to be ready to take emergency measures in case air quality worsens too much around New Year. For example, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee or DPCC and municipal corporations are responsible for taking action against those who are found burning coal and firewood in the open.According to environmentalists, some of the factors that contribute immensely to worsening air quality in the national capital are badly maintained vehicles that emit visible smoke, large diesel generator sets, crop-residue burning in neighbouring states and urban industrial emissions.Earlier this month, the National Green Tribunal dismissed a review by the Arvind Kejriwal government to keep two-wheelers out of the odd-even vehicle rationing plan that has to be implemented when air quality fall below a certain level. The green court said many two-wheelers on Delhi's roads are old and do not conform to air pollution norms.