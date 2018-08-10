Five Member Panel To Deal With Menace Of Stray Dogs, Monkeys In Delhi

The committee will find solutions to end menace of stray dogs and monkeys. (File)

The Delhi Assembly today formed a five-member committee to find a solution to the menace of stray dogs and monkeys in many parts of the national capital.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti will chair the committee. It will have BJP legislator O P Sharma and three other AAP MLAs - Alka Lamba, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Rajesh Rishi as its members.

The House also adopted a private member resolution with a voice vote.

The resolution stated that there is a strong need to make policy decision about problems related to stray dogs and monkeys in many parts of Delhi.

"The municipal corporation should research and formulate creative and scientific method to ensure that there is no menace of dog bites and monkey bites and also that there is no cruelty to animals," it stated.