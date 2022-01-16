First, Last Train Services On Delhi Metro's Green Line To Be Regulated Till February 28

The Green Line connects Brigadier Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) and Inderlok stations (File)

The first and last train services on the Green Line of the Delhi Metro will be regulated till February 28 to undertake construction of a halt platform, the DMRC said on Saturday.

The Green Line connects Brigadier Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) and Inderlok stations, with a branch line at the latter which takes it to Kirti Nagar stations.

A halt platform is an additional interchange facility.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a tweet also shared a revised time-table for metro services on the first and last stations on the Green Line.

To undertake the construction of halt platform on Green Line, the first and the last metro train services between Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) to Inderlok/Kirtinagar will be regulated till 28th February 2022 according to the previous schedule. pic.twitter.com/Z0VWwHdOqh — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें???? (@OfficialDMRC) January 15, 2022

The tweet said that the time-table will be followed till next month.