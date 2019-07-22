Fire On Fourth Floor Of Kidwai Bhawan In Delhi, No Casualties Reported

Fire on the fourth floor of Kidwai Bhawan in New Delhi (Representational Image)

Fire broke out on the fourth floor of Kidwai Bhawan at Janpath road in New Delhi early on Monday morning. Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot and they controlled it. No casualties were reported.

"We got the information around 4:45 am about the fire on the fourth floor of Kidwai Bhawan. We faced ventilation problem during the operation but our staff controlled the fire by 6:45 am. The cooling operation is underway and it will take some time for the smoke to come out. Eight fire engines have reached the spot and no casualties were reported," Divisional Fire Officer SK Dua told ANI.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

