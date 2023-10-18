Fire Breaks Out In Kirti Nagar's Furniture Store, No Casualties

"A total of 17 fire tenders were pressed into duty to douse the flames," said official.

A fire broke out in a furniture store in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar Wednesday evening, officials said, adding no causality has been reported.

Delhi Fire Service officials said they received a call about the blaze in the furniture shop in Block-2 around 6.30 pm.

"A total of 17 fire tenders were pressed into duty to douse the flames," an official said, adding no causality has been reported even though goods in the store were destroyed in the fire.

