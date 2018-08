Fire Breaks Out At Two-Storey Plastic Bag Factory In Delhi Nangloi fire: The police said 25 fire trucks have reached the site and are trying to douse the fire

A fire broke out at a three-storey plastic bag factory in west Delhi early this morning, news agency ANI reported. The police said 25 fire trucks have reached the site and are trying to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported. More details are awaited.