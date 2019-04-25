Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Factory, 26 Fire Tenders On Spot

No casualty has been reported so far, the Fire Department said.

A massive fire on Thursday broke out at a chemical factory in Shahdara's Jhilmil industrial area, officials said.

According to the Fire Department, information about the fire in a four-storey building was received around 6 pm and 26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Efforts are underway to douse the flames.

No casualty has been reported so far, the Fire Department said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to ascertained.

