Massive Fire Breaks Out At Apartments Allotted To Rajya Sabha MPs In Delhi

A massive fire erupted at flats allotted to Members of Parliament in Delhi this afternoon, with plumes of smoke seen rising from the Brahmaputra Apartments at BD Marg. It has now been put out. Brahmaputra Apartments is a residential complex for Rajya Sabha MPs on Bishambhar Das Marg in the capital.

The fire department received a fire call at 1:20 pm, and six fire engines were rushed to the spot, an official said. The exact cause of the fire is not ascertained yet.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the fire hydrant in the apartment was not functional and that there was no water in the tank and in pipelines. "We checked the fire extinguishing facility after spotting the fire, but there was no water. The fire hydrant was not working," a resident told NDTV.

Latest visuals showed structural damage to the bottom two floors of the apartments.