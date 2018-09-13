Fire Breaks Out At Safdurjung Hospital, Three Suffer Burn Injuries

7 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused within half an hour. (File)

Two resident doctors and a nursing officer suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out Thursday in the new Out Patient Department (OPD) building of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

The hospital administration has constituted an inquiry committee to probe the incident.

According to a preliminary report submitted to the medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Rajendra Sharma, the fire broke out in the eye operation theatre on the fourth floor of the new OPD building during a routine surgery.

"During a routine eye surgery at around 12 noon, a fire incident occurred due to the spirit swab getting afire accidentally. While the patient suffered no harm and his operative procedure could be completed satisfactorily, the injured staff were immediately shifted to the burns casualty," the report read.

Three persons which included a PG resident doctor aged 26, a senior resident doctor, 30, and a nursing officer, 33, "received thermal injuries".

The woman PG resident doctor has suffered five per cent thermal burns and was discharged after first aid, Dr Sharma said.

The senior resident doctor with 10 per cent burns on the arms and the nursing officer with 30 per cent burns were admitted to the Burn ICU for observation and required treatment, he said.

According to a Delhi Fire Service official, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused within half an hour.

The official suspected overheating of spirit (chemical) as the cause of the fire.

