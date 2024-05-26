'Fire Broke Out Last Night, They Told Us Today': Families On Hospital Blaze

Family members at a mortuary where bodies of newborns are kept.

Following the fire incident at the baby care centre in Delhi's Vivek Vihar, a family member of a newborn accused the hospital staff of withholding information about the baby's whereabouts.

A massive fire broke out at a baby care hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar last night, claiming the lives of seven newborn babies

The relatives of the newborn baby claimed that despite the fire occurring late last night, they were only informed about it today at noon. The family expressed frustration at not being updated on the situation and demanded to see where the newborns were being kept so they could identify their baby.

"The fire broke out around 11 pm-12 am last night. The hospital administration didn't inform us about the fire. We got to know about the fire today, at noon. They are not telling us about our baby. They (hospital administration) just told us a fire broke out. We want to see where the newborn babies are kept. We will identify our baby," a relative of the newborn baby said while speaking to ANI.

The owner of the baby care centre Naveen Kichi has been arrested.

Delhi Police stated that an FIR under sections 336 and 304A has been registered against him.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday directed Health Secretary Deepak Kumar and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to ensure compensation to the families of the deceased in the Vivek Vihar fire incident that claimed the lives of the newborns.

In his letter, Mr Bharadwaj said, "At night of 25 May 2024, a very unfortunate and tragic incident occurred due to fire at a Baby Care Centre in Vivek Vihar, Delhi. Though this incident occurred around 11:30 pm, I got to know about this incident through a media flash. I have tried calling the Secretary (Health) multiple times and left him many WhatsApp messages but he has not responded yet. Therefore, I visited the incident spot alone."

"Ensure enquiry into this incident, names and designations of officers or private people responsible for this negligence, ensure free treatment of rescued children in best private hospitals (under Farishtey scheme), compensation to the families of deceased and injured and Expedite the arrests of those who were running this Centre," Mr Bharadwaj added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)