Fire Breaks Out At Hospital Ward In Delhi, 4 Fire Engines On Spot

Thr fire broke out at the plastic surgery ward of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in Central Delhi.

Delhi | | Updated: April 10, 2019 23:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Fire Breaks Out At Hospital Ward In Delhi, 4 Fire Engines On Spot

Fire officials received a call at about 10:15 pm. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A fire has broken out in the plastic surgery ward of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in Central Delhi, an officer from the Delhi Fire Service said.

A call was received at 10.15 pm about the fire and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

The plastic surgery ward is located on the first floor of the hospital.

More details are awaited.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

firehospitalfire at Delhi hospital

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
AssamRafaleRahul GandhiJayadev GallaElections 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsPriya RamaniGautam GambhirImran KhanChhattisgarh11 April ElectionOppo RenoBlack HoleRafale DealPhase 1 Election

................................ Advertisement ................................