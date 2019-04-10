Fire Breaks Out At Hospital Ward In Delhi, 4 Fire Engines On Spot

Fire officials received a call at about 10:15 pm. (Representational)

A fire has broken out in the plastic surgery ward of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in Central Delhi, an officer from the Delhi Fire Service said.

A call was received at 10.15 pm about the fire and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

The plastic surgery ward is located on the first floor of the hospital.

More details are awaited.

