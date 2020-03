Azad bhawan fire: A fire broke out on the second floor of Azad Bhawan at ITO (Representational)

A fire broke out on the second floor of Azad Bhawan at ITO on Sunday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

No injury was reported, he said.

According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at 3.53 pm after which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The official suspect that a short circuit triggered the fire in the building.

The blaze was brought under control by 4.05 pm, he added.