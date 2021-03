Safdarjung Hospital Fire: The fire broke out at around 6:30 AM.

A fire broke out in the ICU of the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday morning and 50 patients were moved out, fire officials said.

No casualty has been reported in the blaze that broke out around 6:30 am, they said.

Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.

Around 50 patients were immediately shifted to others wards with the help of hospital staff, the officials said.