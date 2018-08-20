Fire Breaks Out At AIIMS Delhi, No Casualties Reported

At 12.20 p.m., we received a call reporting that there was fire on the second floor of the AIIMS building.

Delhi | | Updated: August 20, 2018 22:56 IST
The police is investigating the case to find out the cause of fire. (File Photo)

New Delhi: 

A nursing room at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi caught fire today. There are no casualties, the fire office said.

"At 12.20 p.m., we received a call reporting that there was fire on the second floor of the AIIMS building. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it was doused in the next 30 minutes," a fire official said.

The cause of fire is not known yet, he added.

"The police is investigating the case to find out the cause of fire that damaged about four to five rooms in the hospital," the official said.

