Fire Breaks Out At A Banquet Hall In Delhi's Ashok Vihar

No event was taking place when the fire broke out.

A fire broke out at a banquet hall near northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area today, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

A man was found unconscious inside the banquet hall at GT Karnal Road and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. He was identified as Harish Chopra (30), they said.

A call about the fire at Atlantis banquet hall was received at 5.47 pm and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg.

No event was scheduled at the banquet hall when the fire broke out, the officials said.

The firefighting operation is underway and the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)