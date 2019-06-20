Fire At 10-Storeyed Residential Building In Delhi, 100 Rescued

The fire broke out on a fifth-floor apartment around 1 am and spread to other floors, the official said.

Delhi | | Updated: June 20, 2019 11:13 IST
Fifteen fire tenders took nearly three hours to extinguish the flames, official said (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A fire broke out at a 10-storeyed residential building in northwest Delhi's Pitampura, a Delhi Fire Service official said today.

About 100 residents were safely rescued and no one was injured in the fire late Wednesday night, the official said.

A few residents complained of mild suffocation after inhaling fumes, but did not require medical attention, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said.

The fire broke out on a fifth-floor apartment around 1 am and spread to other floors. Fifteen fire tenders took nearly three hours to extinguish the flames, the official said.

Furniture and other household items were damaged, the official said, adding that the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

