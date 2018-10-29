Female Teacher Shot Dead In Delhi

Initial probe suggests that the assailants were waiting for Sunita to kill her, the officer said.

A female teacher was shot dead by unidentified assailants in New Delhi on Monday while she was on her way to school, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 8 am when the bike-borne assailants intercepted the scooty of the 41-year-old victim identified as Sunita.

"Sunita was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared bought dead. She received three gun shots in her abdomen," Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta told IANS.

"Sunita was a resident of Bawana village, worked with a government senior secondary girls school in Ferozpur, Sonipat. She was going to school when the assailants targeted her on the Bawana road."

"We are checking CCTV cameras of the area to establish the identity of the accused persons."