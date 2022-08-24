Farmer Who Sent Workers Home On Plane During Lockdown Found Dead

The police took Mr Gehlot's body for post-mortem and said further investigations are underway.

A mushroom farmer who sent his workers home to Bihar on a plane during the migrant crisis spurred by the 2020 Covid lockdown was found hanging in a temple in Delhi on Wednesday.

Pappan Singh Gehlot, 55, grabbed nationwide attention when he bought flight tickets for his employees to return to their homes at a time thousands of migrants, stranded by the Covid-induced lockdown, struggled to reach their villages.

According to police, the farmer was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a temple in front of his house in the Alipore area of the national capital. The cops also recovered a suicide note in which Mr Gehlot has stated 'illness' as the reason for his suicide.

Known to be a jovial person, Mr Gehlot, when the Covid situation in the country improved, recalled his employees to work by buying flight tickets for them once again.

