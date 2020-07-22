Family Of Delhi Doctor Who Died Of COVID-19 To Get Rs 1 Crore Compensation

Delhi Doctor Death: Dr Javed Ali is survived by his wife and two children.

The Delhi government will accord the Corona Warrior status to a National Health Mission (NHM) doctor who died due to COVID-19, and give his family Rs 1 crore as compensation, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said today.

Dr Javed Ali, 42, had contracted the coronavirus while on duty and died on Tuesday, he said.

"Dr Javed Ali working as a doctor with Delhi Govt NRHM, had succumbed to Covid. Hon CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced that he will be given Corona Warrior status. Delhi government will give 1 crore compensation to the family," Mr Jain tweeted.

Hundreds of healthcare workers in the national capital have contracted COVID-19 till date.

Mr Jain had earlier said: "We know that contractual doctor Javed Ali, who was working with Delhi government's National Health Mission, died yesterday of coronavirus. The Delhi government will provide financial compensation to his family because he was a frontline worker who died during COVID-19 duty".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced Rs 1 crore in April for the families of the health workers if they die while dealing with COVID-19 cases.

Dr Ali had served at a quarantine centre in South Delhi's Chattarpur, Radha Soami Covid Care Centre and Sero Surveillance Centre in Pushp Vihar.