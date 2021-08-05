Families Of 17 'Corona Warriors' Who Died On Duty Given Rs 1 Crore: Delhi Government

Arvind Kejriwal had announced Rs 1 crore for families of those who died serving Covid patients

The Delhi government has given Rs 1 crore each as compensation to 17 "Corona warriors", including doctors, teachers and sanitation staff, who died of the infection on duty, according to a response to an RTI query.

These 17 "Corona warriors" include five doctors, three teachers, two lab technicians, a civil defence volunteer, pharmacist and security guard.

The doctors belonged to Lok Nayak Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital and Delhi government dispensary, Karkardooma. Besides a doctor worked with the Delhi government's National Health Mission, according to the revenue department.

The Rs 1 crore compensation also went to families of a sanitation worker and lab technician who worked at the Hindu Rao Hospital run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

In April last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that those serving the coronavirus patients were "no less than soldiers protecting the country" and announced Rs 1 crore for families of such staff who died while dealing with COVID-19 cases.

In June, the Indian Medical Association had said that 128 doctors died in Delhi during the second wave of the pandemic.

Delhi's overall infection tally stands at 14,36,518. Of this, over 14.10 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

As many as 25,058 people have died due to the disease in the national capital since the pandemic began.



