Avoid These Roads In Delhi As VVIPs Arrive To Attend Solar Alliance Summit

French President Emmanuel Macron will be among the VVIPs from various countries, including Australia, UAE, Niger, Gabon, Seychelles, Ghana, Rwanda, Fiji, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka participating in the event to be organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Convention Centre.
The Delhi Traffic Police, in its advisory, has asked students appearing for board examinations to start from home accordingly.
Roads in central Delhi and stretches connecting it to the airport will see restrictions for VVIPs movement. Odisha Parba celebrations at India Gate will add to the congestion.
In addition, commuters have been advised to avoid Satya Marg, Shanti Path, R/A Teen Murti, Akbar Road, Krishna Menon Road, Vijay Chowk, Sardar Patel Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Safdarjung Road, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tilak Marg and KG Marg among others.