Avoid These Roads In Delhi As VVIPs Arrive To Attend Solar Alliance Summit The Delhi Traffic Police, in its advisory, has asked students appearing for board examinations to start from home accordingly

Share EMAIL PRINT Roads leading to the Indira Gandhi International airport and around hotels will see maximum restrictions. New Delhi: As Delhi hosts the International Solar Alliance (ISA) summit over the weekend, which will be attended by several heads of governments and states, the city will witness a lot of traffic movement. To prevent getting stuck in jams and missed appointments due to heavy congestion, commuters have been advised to start for their destination well in advance and avoid roads leading to the Indira Gandhi International airport as well as hotels where foreign dignitaries will be staying.



French President Emmanuel Macron will be among the VVIPs from various countries, including Australia, UAE, Niger, Gabon, Seychelles, Ghana, Rwanda, Fiji, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka participating in the event to be organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Convention Centre.





The Delhi Traffic Police, in its advisory, has asked students appearing for board examinations to start from home accordingly.



Roads in central Delhi and stretches connecting it to the airport will see restrictions for VVIPs movement. Odisha Parba celebrations at India Gate will add to the congestion.



The section from RTR flyover to Dhaula Kuan, Thimayya Marg and Parade Road will be reserved for the movement of dignitaries to and from the airport. These restrictions will mainly be in effect on Friday and Monday for the arrival and departure of the VVIPs.



In addition, commuters have been advised to avoid Satya Marg, Shanti Path, R/A Teen Murti, Akbar Road, Krishna Menon Road, Vijay Chowk, Sardar Patel Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Safdarjung Road, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tilak Marg and KG Marg among others.



