Ex-Delhi Banker Loses 23 Crores In Digital Arrest: "First Woman Called, Then ED, CBI"

In early August, when Naresh Malhotra received a call from a woman, claiming to be a senior officer from a telecom company, little did he know he would fall prey to a digital arrest scam and lose Rs 23 crore over the next month.

Resident of South Delhi's Gulmohar Park, Naresh Malhotra, received a call from a woman who claimed that his mobile number had been used for fraudulent and illegal activities.

This call opened a can of worms.

Mr Malhotra, a 78-year-old retired banker, started receiving calls from various numbers. While some callers claimed to be from the Mumbai Police, others from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). All calls carried one thing - a legal threat.

The callers informed Mr Malhotra of an alleged link between his bank accounts and terrorist groups, threatening him with serious legal action.

The fraudsters told Mr Malhotra that he was under "digital arrest," meaning he was under police surveillance without leaving his home. The ex-banker was ordered to attend video calls every two hours. He was also made to sign an undertaking to keep everything a secret.

To build trust, the scamsters sent Mr Malhotra a fake bail order, claiming it would prevent his arrest.

Mr Malhotra was also threatened with passport seizure, preventing him from international travel, and harm to his family.

Over a period of one month, between August 4 and September 4, the fraudsters carried out 20 transactions and withdrew Rs 23 crore from Mr Malhotra's three bank accounts.

They also obtained his bank details and investment information.

After losing crores, Mr Malhotra approached the police.

On September 19, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Delhi Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) and began investigating the case.

Funds worth approximately Rs 2.3 crore, which were transferred, have been frozen.

Rajneesh Gupta, Joint CP (IFSO) said, the matter is under investigation and the perpetrators are being identified.