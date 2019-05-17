Eleven Flights Diverted From Delhi Due To Bad Weather

"There is air congestion currently due to bad weather," officials said.

Delhi | | Updated: May 17, 2019 22:04 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Eleven Flights Diverted From Delhi Due To Bad Weather

More flights are expected to be diverted in the coming hours. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

Eleven flights were diverted from the Delhi airport till 9.25 pm on Friday due to inclement, officials said.

"There is air congestion currently due to bad weather," they said. More flights are expected to be diverted in the coming hours.

Total of "11 flights have been diverted from Delhi airport till 9.25 pm" and "more flights are expected to be diverted in the coming hours", officials said.

For more Delhi news, click here



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi Bad weatherDelhi flights divertedDelhi flights cancelled

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election ResultsRajiv KumarDonald TrumpPragya ThakurNalin Kumar KateelRahul GandhiSmriti IraniElections 2019Live NewsWorld Cup 2019Entertainment NewsRamadan Time TableElection NewsCricket World CupAsus Zenfone 6Redmi Note 7sOnePlus 7 ProHypertension Day

................................ Advertisement ................................