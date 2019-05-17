Eleven Flights Diverted From Delhi Due To Bad Weather

More flights are expected to be diverted in the coming hours. (Representational)

Eleven flights were diverted from the Delhi airport till 9.25 pm on Friday due to inclement, officials said.

"There is air congestion currently due to bad weather," they said. More flights are expected to be diverted in the coming hours.

