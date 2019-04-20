General Elections 2019: Aam Aadmi Party Rejects Alliance With Congress, Says 'No Hope Left Now'

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia confirmed there is no alliance between AAP and Congress

The Aam Aadmi Party said today that an alliance just in Delhi is not possible after the Congress refused to have a tie-up anywhere else with AAP. It accused the Congress of playing "spoilsport" in alliance talks and "being unfair" by not giving them any seat in Punjab and asking for too many seats in Delhi.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that giving three seats to the Congress in the national capital would mean "giving three seats to the BJP", when asked his opinion on the 4:3 seat sharing formula proposed by the Congress.

He claimed that the Congress first proposed 6:3:1 seat sharing formula to the Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana where six seats would be for Congress, three for Janayak Janata Party (JJP) and one seat for AAP. "Our decision to form an alliance with the Congress was to stop the Modi-Shah duo," he said.

"The Congress doesn't have a single seat in Delhi, but they are demanding three seats from us. In Punjab, we have 4 MPs and 20 MLAs, yet they are not giving us any seats to contest from the state," Manish Sisodia said.

"We are strong in Delhi, while Congress is nowhere close. In Haryana, they denied, even when we offered them seven seats. There is no hope left for a coalition with Congress. We have also closed all the negotiations now. There is no question of seat-sharing with Congress in Delhi," he added.

Senior party leader Sanjay Singh also claimed they have agreed to all the seat sharing arrangements that the Congress proposed but even then the grand old party backtracked.

"After discussions with our alliance partner in Haryana - JJP - we agreed to it, but the Congress refused and said they can't give more than two seats to the JJP and proposed 7:2:1 formula," claimed Mr Singh, who was negotiating with the Congress.

Janayak Janata Party chief Dushyant Chautala even agreed to that but then the Congress backtracked again on Friday night, saying there is no possibility of formation of any alliance anywhere except Delhi, he claimed.

However, according to news agency Press Trust of India, sources say that even though the possibility of formation of an alliance has been completely closed in Haryana, the Aam Aadmi Party is still open to an alliance in the national capital in 5:2 formula with five seats for the ruling party.

The Congress will now contest all the seats in Delhi and is likely to announce candidates this evening.

(Inputs from PTI and ANI)



