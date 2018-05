The injured woman was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead (Representational)

A 60-year-old woman riding pillion on a motorcycle was killed after the two-wheeler was hit by a truck in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar today morning, the police said.The deceased, Noor Jahan , was returning home after a check-up at Safdarjung Hospital when an Indian Oil truck, bearing a Delhi registration number, hit the Splendor motorcycle on the Ring Road around 9.50am, a police official said.She was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead. Her post-mortem examination was conducted at AIIMS. Her son, who was riding the motorcycle, escaped with minor injuries, the official said. The truck driver, Kamlesh, 40, was arrested, he added.