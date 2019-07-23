2 Contract Killers Among 5 Arrested In Shooting Of A Woman In Delhi

The victim suffered a bullet injury on her neck and is in the hospital (File)

Five people were arrested, including two contract killers, by the Delhi police today in connection with the shooting of a woman in the national capital region's Dwarka area on July 12.

Kiren Bala, 30, was shot at by two men on a bike near the Radisson Blu hotel at 8am on July 12 when she was driving. One of the bullets struck her in the neck and she lost consciousness after which her car hit the footpath. She is currently in the hospital.

Police said that the woman's acquaintances had planned to kill her by hiring two contract killers. Preliminary investigation had revealed that the woman was involved in a family dispute, police had told news agency PTI.

None of her valuables were stolen thus ruling out robbery as a motive, police said.

Doctors removed the bullet in her neck however she was in a critical condition.

Police are investigating the role of her husband in the case.

Ms Bala's brother claimed his sister and her husband, Varun, were having marital issues.

"Kiren and her husband Varun Yadav were married around 10 years ago and were having matrimonial issues. For the past one-and-half-year, Yadav did not give a single penny to my sister due to which she had to start a small finance business in Dwarka," Pankaj Bajaj, brother of Kiren, said.

