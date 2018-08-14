Dubai-Bound Man Held With Over 44,000 USD At Delhi Airport

A total of 44,900 USD, kept in envelopes hidden in plastic jars containing biscuits, was recovered from the hand baggage of the man.

Delhi | | Updated: August 14, 2018 23:45 IST
The passenger was smuggling foreign currency valued at Rs 31.42 lakh. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A Dubai-bound man has been apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force at the airport in Delhi for allegedly trying to smuggle out over 44,000 USD worth Rs 31.42 lakh concealed in biscuit jars, a senior official said today.

He said Md Kashif was intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport yesterday based on suspicion.

The passenger, scheduled to take a flight to Dubai, could not produce valid documents for carrying the huge amount of foreign currency valued at Rs 31.42 lakh, he said.

The man has been handed over to the Customs authorities for further probe, he said.

For more Delhi news, click here



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

