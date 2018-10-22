DU Student Hangs Herself After Family's Fight With Boyfriend's: Police

Police said the student's family was against her relationship with a man in their neighbourhood.

A 21-year-old woman, pursuing post-graduation from the University of Delhi, committed suicide at her home in New Delhi on Monday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said the woman's family was against her relationship with a man living in their neighbourhood.

"Last night (Sunday) both the families has a fight and the police was informed. The girl received a minor injury. Her MLC (medico legal case) showed assault. They were going to lodge a complaint in the morning," Ms Prasad said.

"The victim's sister found her hanging from a ceiling fan from a saree. She was studying in Shyam Lal Anand College," she added.

