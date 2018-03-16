'Drunk' Friends Run Over Delhi Man With Car, Thrice. He Survives The incident took place on Tuesday when four men were drinking alcohol in a car in Burari area in outer Delhi.

Share EMAIL PRINT A video of the man, writhing in pain, was shot by people who found him on road and informed police. New Delhi: A young man in north Delhi was allegedly beaten up by his three friends and later run over by a car three times on Tuesday. The man has multiple fractures and is undergoing treatment in a hospital. The three friends have been arrested.



A video of the man lying, writhing in pain, was shot by people who found him on road and informed police.



The incident took place on Tuesday when four men were drinking alcohol in a car in Burari area in outer Delhi. Police said three of them refused to pay money to one of them - identified as Arvind Kumar - when he asked for it. An argument that broke out over this eventually led to one of them smashing a beer bottle on the young man's head. Police said when the man collapsed, the others ran the Maruti Eeco car over him thrice.



"The accused have planned to kill Kumar. They took him to a ground near the transport authority officer in Burari where they all consumed beers," Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan told news agency IANS.



The three men fled the area when they saw locals approaching them.



Passers-by soon spotted Arvind Kumar lying on the road in a pool of blood and informed police. He was rushed to a trauma centre in north Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.



"Arvind Kumar suffered multiple fractures and internal injuries in his body. He has been admitted to hospital where he is battling for life in ICU of ISBT trauma center," IANS quoted a senior police officer.



