Man, 67, Assaulted Outside Delhi Home. Dies Later In Hospital

A group of men beat up a 67-year-old man near his home in Delhi's Shahdara on Friday noon, shows a video. The man later died at a city hospital.

The nearly seven-second video clip shows the elderly man, Satish Chandra Gupta, being stopped a few steps away from his home.

Mr Gupta, who had a bypass surgery recently, was out for his doctor's appointment when he was 4-5 people surrounded him and demanded money, said his daughter-in-law, Jyoti.

Upon refusal, they reportedly assaulted him.

Soon, a fight broke out on the streets with multiple people trying to intervene, including Mr Gupta's son Vishal and wife, Vimla, who got injured and broke her arm amidst the altercation.

The police have arrested four people. A few others are on the run.

Vimla has also claimed that one of the accused, Rajiv Kumar Jain, demanded Rs 1 lakh from Mr Gupta a week earlier and had been seen roaming around their house.

She added that both Rajiv and his wife, Payal, have previously spent time in jail.

The police have taken possession of Mr Gupta's body and sent it for post-mortem.