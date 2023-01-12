Drunk Delhi Teen Stabs Man To Death, Then Stabs Another Minutes Later

The 18-year-old accused was later arrested and a case of murder has been filed. (Representational)

A drunk teenager stabbed two people following an argument over a trivial issue late at night on Tuesday in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, the police said today.

The teenager, identified as Rohit, first bumped into 36-year-old Ashok Shah after which the two got into a heated argument, and the drunk teenager stabbed Shah.

He later tried to run away but collided with a rickshaw. When the rickshaw puller, identified as Ganesh Dutt, asked him to watch out, the man started arguing with him as well and later stabbed him, the cops said.

The victims were taken to a hospital, and Ashok Shah was declared dead, while Ganesh Dutt sustained serious injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usha Rangrani said.

The 18-year-old accused was later arrested and a case of murder has been registered.

The police said the accused and the victim who died were neighbors.