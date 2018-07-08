Explain Steps Taken To Curb Drug Abuse Among Children, Court Asks Centre

88 per cent of the children consumed drugs due to "peer pressure". (File)

The issue of growing menace of drug abuse among children has come up again before the Supreme Court which asked the Centre to apprise it of steps taken to comply with its 2016 verdict that had directed measures including formulation of a national action plan to combat it.



While deciding a PIL filed by NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan of Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, the apex court, in December 2016, had issued a slew of guidelines and had asked the Centre to formulate within six months the national action plan to curb rising substance abuse cases among schoolchildren and had also ordered a national survey to gauge the extent of the menace.



"Let the matter be listed on August 20 to enable Pinky Anand, ASG, to apprise this court what steps have been taken to comply with the judgment of this court.



"We hope and trust that the learned ASG would be in a position to inform us about the steps taken, which will assist us for the purpose of implementation of the judgment," a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said.



Senior advocate H S Phoolka, appearing for the NGO, said that the Centre has failed to comply with the judgement which was delivered way back in 2016.



Besides directing formulation of the action plan, the bench had directed the government to undertake a nationwide survey to identify the prevalence of drug abuse across the country.



