Drug Peddler Arrested In Delhi With Over Rs 75 Lakh Heroin, Says Police

The man told police that he became a drug peddler about two years ago. (Representational)

Delhi police have arrested a drug peddler involved in supplying heroin in the national capital. High-quality heroin weighing 500 gm valued over Rs 75 lakh in international market was recovered from him, a police officer said on Thursday.

"A team of Crime Branch got a tip-off on June 20 about a drug trafficker, Hussain alias Katappa operating in the area of Taimur Nagar and Sarojni Nagar. A trap was laid to nab him. When the accused came to hand the narcotic to his contacts near Dharmshala at Safdarjung hospital gate, he was apprehended," Additional Commissioner of Police AK Singla said.

"Heroin weighing 500 gm was recovered from him," he added.

"Hussain has told police that he became a drug peddler about two years ago. He was previously arrested by the Police in October 2018 in south Delhi," said the officer.

