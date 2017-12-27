Lt Governor 'Trying To Protect A Corrupt System', Says Manish Sisodia

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today stepped up his attack on Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who has put the brakes on the Arvind Kejriwal government's big plans to deliver 40 services to people's doorstep."What is his interest in protecting a corrupt system?" Mr Sisodia was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India. The proposal, he said, was a "super digital delivery system" which would have ensured that citizens are free from waiting in long queues at government offices.Mr Baijal's office said yesterday that he did not reject the proposal but advised that it be reconsidered. He had even suggested an alternative, saying since many of the services are already online, an effort can be made to transfer the whole process online instead of hiring agencies to go to people's homes to complete paperwork, collect payments, help with Aadhaar and other public services.He had also expressed concern about the safety of the women and the elderly and the spike in vehicular pollution that such a project will entail.This morning, as the hashtag #LGisNotElected became a top trend on social media, Mr Kejriwal echoed Mr Sisodia, questioning in a democracy, who should have the "final say" - the Lieutenant Governor or the elected government.The furious deputy chief minister had questioned yesterday whether the Lieutenant Governor should "have the power" to differ with the elected government and "scuttle" measures related to public interest. The Aam Aadmi Party government argues that such home delivery makes life easier for the poor.Since the Arvind Kejriwal government came to power in 2015, it has been in constant conflict with the Lieutenant Governor. The Centre's representative in Delhi, the government has claimed, is interfering with governance on the orders of the BJP-led Central government. The government has also gone to court, complaining that the Lieutenant Governor has put their schemes on hold.