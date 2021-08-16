Domestic Help Strangled, Lakhs In Jewellery, Cash Robbed From Delhi Flat

A search is on to arrest the accused, the Delhi Police said. (Representational)

A domestic help was killed during a house robbery in the middle of the day in Delhi's Patel Nagar area on Sunday, the police said today.

Sarita, 35, was working in the kitchen in a flat in East Patel Nagar while the owner of the house had gone out for lunch. Some labourers were also inside the flat doing repair work, the police said.

After the labourers left, the domestic help started wrapping up her work when the accused entered the house, attacked and strangled her during a robbery and fled. The accused have not been identified yet, the police said.

The owner found the woman unconscious on the floor once he reached the house after some time and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

The cabinets in the house were found broken while jewellery and cash worth lakhs of rupees were missing from there.

The police received information about the incident around 5:30pm on Sunday evening, Deputy Commissioner of Police of central Delhi Jasmeet Singh said.

A case of murder and robbery has been registered at the Patel Nagar police station.

The forensics and crime teams inspected the scene of the incident and an investigation has been started, the police said.

Several teams have been deployed to probe the incident. A search is on to arrest the accused, the police added.