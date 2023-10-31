Distance Between Meat Shop, Religious Place Must Be 150-Metre: Delhi Rule

MCD House passed a policy of minimum 150-metre distance between meat shops, religious places

A condition of a minimum distance of 150 metres between a meat shop and a religious place is part of a proposed policy for granting new or renewed licenses for meat shops, which received the approval of the MCD House today.

It was among the several proposals that were passed by the MCD House amid a ruckus during its brief proceedings.

The proposed policy pertains to grant of new licenses or renewal of licenses for meat shops, meat processing units, packaging or storage plants, among other such establishments, according to the agenda tabled in the House today.

The proposal imposes a condition of a minimum distance of 150 metres between a meat shop and a temple, mosque, gurudwara or other religious places, according to the House proceedings.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)