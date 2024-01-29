Chaos In Delhi Civic Body House Over BJP's Standing Committee Demand

Chaos began within ten minutes of the proceedings as the MCD House convened a meeting

Ruckus erupted amid proceedings in the MCD House on Monday as the opposition demanded the formation of a Standing Committee.

Several BJP councillors raised from their seats holding banners that read 'Sthayi Samiti Gathan Karo' (Set up a Standing Committee) and raised slogans.

Chaos began within ten minutes of the proceedings as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House convened a meeting on Monday.

#WATCH | BJP councillors protest inside Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house. They are demanding the formation of a standing committee



The proceedings of the House have been adjourned till tomorrow.

The BJP had alleged the AAP knows it is not in a position to get a majority in the MCD's Standing Committee poll as many of its own councillors will not vote for the party.

Earlier, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to allow the functions of the Standing Committee to be exercised by the MCD till the panel is constituted.

Previously during a special session of the MCD, Ms Oberoi had proposed vesting the powers of the Standing Committee in the House.

The BJP councillors opposed the move and called it "illegal and unconstitutional".

Ms Oberoi's plea, in which the lieutenant governor's office is a respondent, sought a direction for the smooth functioning of the civic body.

