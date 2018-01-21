Disqualified AAP MLAs Must Return Financial Benefits: Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari

Delhi | | Updated: January 21, 2018 20:25 IST
Manoj Tiwari said that the decision has "protected" India's democratic values. (File)

New Delhi:  Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari today welcomed the presidential nod to the Election Commission's recommendation to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs, saying that the decision has "protected" India's democratic values.

Mr Tiwari demanded for repaying of the benefits enjoyed by the disqualified MLAs as parliamentary secretaries.

"People of Delhi feel that the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs must now return all financial benefits they were given from the day they were appointed as parliamentary secretaries," said Mr Tiwari.

President Ram Nath Kovind today accepted the Election Commission's recommendation to disqualify 20 MLAs of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party for holding offices of profit.

A notification issued by the law ministry quoted the president as saying that in the light of the opinion expressed by the Election Commission (EC), the 20 members of the Delhi legislative assembly have been disqualified.

