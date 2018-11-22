Discontinue Relief Scheme For Kin Of Delhi Police Killed On Job: AAP

The compensation was announced for those who honestly discharge their duties. (Representational)

AAP legislators demanded on Wednesday that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remove Delhi Police from the list of beneficiaries of the government's scheme of giving compensation of Rs one crore to the kin of slain security personnel, alleging that the force betrayed the people of the country.

The AAP MLAs in a letter to Mr Kejriwal also criticised the "attitude" of Delhi Police in cases of attack on him, saying it puts question mark on "impartiality" of the force.

The move comes a day after a 40-year-old man threw chilli powder at Mr Kejriwal outside his office at the Delhi Secretariat.

"Besides you, attacks on AAP leaders and workers take place and the attitude of Delhi Police in such matters raises question over its impartiality," they said.

The compensation of Rs one crore announced by the Delhi government for families of slain security forces personnel was intended for those who honestly and dedicatedly discharge their duties handed over to them by the government.

"In all these incidents (of attacks), one common visible thing is that Delhi Police is not functioning impartially and working at the instance of a particular party thereby betraying the Constitution and the people of the country," the letter read.

Last month the AAP government had approved the compensation of Rs one crore for kin of each of 14 slain personnel who belonged to Delhi. These included eight Delhi Police personnel who died on duty.