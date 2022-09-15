Deshbhakti Curriculum Setting Students On Path To Become 'Staunch Patriots': Manish Sisodia

The 'Deshbhakti' curriculum has made students "curious" to know about the country, setting them on the path to become "staunch patriots", Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

He said that the curriculum is teaching the children to associate their every action and behaviour with the growth and welfare of the country.

Sisodia was on a visit to a government school in West Vinod Nagar on Thursday to assess the impact of the curriculum on children.

He also interacted with teachers and students to know their experiences in the teaching of and learning from the curriculum.

"The Deshbhakti Curriculum is making our children curious about learning and understanding more about the country and this curiosity of children will help them become staunch patriots in the future," Sisodia said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the curriculum aims to instil a "spirit of love and respect" for the country among the students, in line with the "vision" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who wants that each child of the country should become a "staunch patriot".

The AAP government's ambitious curriculum was launched on September 28, 2021 by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

As part of the curriculum, children meditate for five minutes and then think about any five patriots every day. Thereafter, they share their thoughts with their classmates, Sisodia said.

