Dense Fog Affects Train Services In Delhi, 39 Cancelled, 50 Running Late

A day after Delhi experienced the coldest day of the season, dense fog shrouded the national capital this morning as minimum temperature dipped to 6 degree Celsius.As fog disrupted the train services, 50 trains were running late, 39 were cancelled and 16 were rescheduled.Two Air India Delhi-New York flights were indefinitely delayed this morning as permission to fly into John F. Kennedy International Airport was not available due to bad weather, ANI reported.Rising air pollution levels in Delhi have also raised concerns in the city since the onset of winters. On Sunday, prominent pollutant PM 2.5 remained in 'very poor' category in Lodhi Road area, according to news agency ANI.Train services were affected in other parts of India as well. In Uttarakhand, trains were arriving late by at least three hours, Kathgodam station master Chayan Rai said.On Sunday, as Delhi experienced its coldest day this season, minimum temperature dropped to 4.2 degree Celsius, three notches below the average. On January 4 this year, the mercury dipped to 5 degree Celsius while on January 1, the minimum temperature settled at 5.7 degree Celsius. India Meteorological Department has predicted shallow fog from January 8 to January 11.