Delhi's Yellow Line Metro Services Hit As Man Allegedly Commits Suicide

Normal services were resumed later, an official said

A man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Wednesday, officials said.

Services were briefly delayed between Vishwavidyalaya and Samaypur Badli station due to the incident, Delhi metro officials said.

"A man, aged around 40, committed suicide at Vidhan Sabha Metro Station. Identity of the victim is not known. Further details are awaited," DCP (Metro) Vikram Porwal said.

The Delhi Metro also tweeted to alert passengers who travel by the busy Yellow Line, connecting Samyapur Badli in Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon, about the incident.

"Delay in services between Vishwavidyalaya and Samaypur Badli due to a passenger on track at Vidhan Sabha. Normal services on all other lines," it tweeted.

Yellow Line Update



Normal services have resumed. https://t.co/6cQRvk8t95 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) November 6, 2019

Normal services were resumed later, the official said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.