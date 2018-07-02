Delhi's Waterlogging Problem's Answer? GPS For Portable Water Pumps

Modalities for introducing the new system in the national capital have already begun (File)

The Delhi government has decided that GPS-enabled tracking devices would be installed in portable water pumps, a first of its kind move to effectively deal with waterlogging in the city during this monsoon.

The move is aimed at ensuring proper accountability of temporary mobile pumps to drain out stagnant water.

Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain has directed officers that the location of the temporary mobile pumps along with their capacity and specification should be uploaded on the department's website, a senior official said.

"The decision was taken at a recent meeting chaired by the minister. He has directed that the temporary mobile pumps should be fitted with GPS so that the pumps can be monitored properly. The password of the GPS trackers should be given to higher authorities for proper monitoring," the official said.

The official said the department has started working out modalities for introducing the new system in the national capital.

Every monsoon, people in Delhi face waterlogging problem, while the authorities often blame each other for not dealing with the issue properly.

According to another official, GPS-enabled trackers would help keep a tab of the location of the pumps and if the need arises following complaints of waterlogging, nearby portable water pumps can be shifted there.

In the meeting, which was chaired by the PWD minister, the officials concerned were also directed that de-silting data, details of pumps, manpower and other relevant data must be regularly updated on the department's website.

Last year, de-silting of drains had become a contentious issue between the AAP government and the bureaucrats.

The Delhi Assembly's Petitions Committee had recommended the chief secretary to divest the then principal secretary Ashwani Kumar of his charge in the Public Works Department and Vigilance Department, and to conduct a "detailed inquiry... to fix responsibility for false claims" of de-silting of drains.