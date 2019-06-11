Delhi's Power Demand On June 10 Breaches 6,686 MW, Highest This Summer

The peak power demand was recorded at night on Monday, a power discom official said.

As there is no relief from the scorching heat, the peak power demand in Delhi broke all records of this season on Monday and touched a high of 6686 megawatt.

The peak power demand was recorded at 11.23 PM on Monday, a power discom official said.

On Tuesday, the peak power demand was 6679 MW at 3.04 PM, second highest in the month of June, according to state load dispatch centre (SLDC) figures. It was 6658 MW on June 6.

The mercury shattered all records in Delhi on Monday with parts of the national capital registering 48 degrees Celsius, the highest for the month of June.

This year, the highest peak demand is expected to cross the 7,400-MW mark, the official said.

Last year, the power demand breached the 7,000-MW mark in the city in July, peaking at 7,016 MW, they added.