Delhi's Mental Health Institute Has No MRI, CT Machines, Spot Check Reveals

A surprise inspection by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday exposed gaps at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), one of India's premier mental health hospitals. The Chief Minister was told the institute has been functioning without an MRI or CT scan machine for over 13 years.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister that the institute in Dilshad Garden, regarded as a leading centre for neurological and mental health treatment, sees 2,500-3,000 outpatients daily but continues to operate with only 317 beds, 10 ventilator beds, and limited X-ray and ultrasound services.

"It is unfortunate that doctors here are compelled to work without even basic machines like an MRI. The issue is not with the medical staff but with the lack of institutional support," Ms Gupta said after interacting with patients and their families.

Expansion Plans Announced

Ms Gupta has now announced the construction of a new hospital block with a bigger outpatient department. Of the institute's 111 acres of land, only 20 percent is currently being utilised. The new facility, she said, will be equipped with MRI and CT machines, expanded diagnostic services, and additional staff. The upgrades are expected within the current financial year.

Delays In Healthcare Projects

The Chief Minister also attacked the previous governments, claiming that several health infrastructure projects announced in past years remained unfinished. She said her government would prioritise completing them and ensure that IHBAS is upgraded into a modern centre for mental and neurological healthcare.

Larger concerns

The absence of MRI and CT facilities for more than a decade at one of India's premier mental health institutes has raised concerns about neglect in the sector. With thousands of patients depending on IHBAS daily, the question remains how soon the promised improvements will take effect.