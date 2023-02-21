Delhi's Maximum Temperature At 31.4 Degrees, Air Quality 'Poor'

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy skies for Wednesday. (Representational)

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled seven notches above normal at 31.4 degrees Celsius today, a day after the mercury soared to a record high.

Delhi on Monday recorded the third hottest February day since 1969 with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the national capital's primary weather station, soaring to 33.6 degrees Celsius. The reading was nine notches above normal.

On Tuesday morning, the minimum temperature was logged at 16.1 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal. Delhi registered a low of 13.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, on Monday.

The relative humidity was recorded at 51 per cent on Tuesday evening, according to India Meteorological Department data.

The maximum temperature stood at 31.4 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy skies for Wednesday.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category with the air quality index (AQI) reading 262 at 9 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)