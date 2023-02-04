Delhi's Maximum Settles At 25.3 Degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature settled at 9 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Saturday settled at 25.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 81 per cent and 42 per cent, it said.

The minimum temperature settled at 9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, it said.

The weatherman has forecast clear sky for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 25 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.

The 24-hour air quality index at 4 pm was recorded at 242 which falls under the 'poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

