Delhi's Khan Market Traders To Approach Centre Over Name Change Demands

The Khan Market traders' association has claimed that a person has requested that the market's name be changed.

Delhi | | Updated: May 28, 2019 00:06 IST
Khan Market is one of Delhi's most well-known markets, named after freedom fighter Khan Abdul Jabbar Khan


New Delhi: 

Traders of Delhi's posh Khan Market are planning to approach the new government against any move to change its name, even as officials said no one has submitted any request for renaming of the marketplace.

The traders' association has claimed that a person has requested that the market's name be changed.

"The person who made the request is neither a trader nor a resident of the Khan Market area. What's his locus standi?" Khan Market Traders' Association president Sanjeev Mehra said.

"Once the new government is sworn in, we will approach the home minister requesting him not to entertain even if such requests are made in future," he said.

Officials in the ministry said no request for changing the name of Khan Market has been received yet.

Khan Market is one of Delhi's most well-known markets and was named after freedom fighter Khan Abdul Jabbar Khan.

