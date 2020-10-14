Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital Removed From List Of Designated COVID Hospital

Doctors, staff of Hindu Rao Hospital have given notice for strike over non-payment of salaries (File)

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC)-run Hindu Rao Hospital, where resident doctors are agitating over non-payment of salaries, was on Tuesday removed from the list of designated COVID-19 hospitals in Delhi.

"Bara Hindu Rao hospital removed from the list of designated COVID-19 hospital with immediate effect, in view of the low average bed occupancy of the hospital and request received from the NDMC," Delhi government stated.

Recently, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that COVID-19 patients at the MCD-run Hindu Rao hospital will be shifted to Delhi government hospitals as doctors and other staff of Hindu Rao Hospital have given a notice for a strike.

This came amid protests by resident doctors of the hospital over non-payment of salaries for the last few months.

"The staff of the hospital should be paid their salaries. If the MCD is not able to run Hindu Rao and Kasturba hospitals, then they should hand them over to the Delhi government," Mr Jain had told reporters.

Delhi reported 3,036 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths and 2,036 recoveries, discharges, migrations on Tuesday.

The total tally rose to 3,14,224, including 5,854 deaths and 2,86,880 recoveries, discharges, migrations. Active cases now stand at 21,490.

